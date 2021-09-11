Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading Up 4.1%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 4,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,203,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

In other news, major shareholder George P. Denny III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $1,204,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,749.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860,208.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

