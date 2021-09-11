SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of SCWX opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

