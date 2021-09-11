Nokia’s (NOK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.
Nokia stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
