Nokia’s (NOK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen upgraded Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

