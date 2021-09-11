Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of Chindata Group stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.17.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.