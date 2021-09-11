Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HEP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 329,008 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 202,936 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

