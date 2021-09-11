Zacks Investment Research Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.35. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $338,250 over the last 90 days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

