Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of Arco Platform worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $23.70 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $45.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.43 million, a P/E ratio of -592.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $48.38 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

