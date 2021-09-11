Morgan Stanley Purchases 7,264 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of LU opened at $8.05 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

