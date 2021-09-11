Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $12,173,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $11,297,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,912,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,607,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SHLS opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.00. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.