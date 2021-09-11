Morgan Stanley Sells 5,600 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $620,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period.

Shares of PIN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

