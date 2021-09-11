MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Truist

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 188.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Rowe raised their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.54. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,662,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,637 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,186,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 381,821 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.