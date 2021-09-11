Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.
NYSE:BKR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 208,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,889,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
