Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

NYSE:BKR opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of -795.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,389.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,829,000 after buying an additional 315,495 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 208,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,889,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

