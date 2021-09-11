Citigroup Lowers Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target to $16.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

TALO stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 82.72%. The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 93,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $1,593,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039,694 shares of company stock valued at $52,784,040. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

