Head to Head Contrast: iHuman (NYSE:IH) vs. China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

iHuman (NYSE:IH) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iHuman and China Online Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

iHuman presently has a consensus target price of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 288.25%. China Online Education Group has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 881.60%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than iHuman.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of iHuman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman N/A N/A N/A China Online Education Group 4.77% -11.84% 5.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iHuman and China Online Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million 4.40 -$5.74 million N/A N/A China Online Education Group $314.80 million 0.22 $22.52 million N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman.

Summary

China Online Education Group beats iHuman on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

