Brokerages Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $69.20

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

