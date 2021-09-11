TheStreet Upgrades Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) to B+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MN stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Manning & Napier by 3.1% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Manning & Napier by 130.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

