$272.25 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post $272.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $268.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after acquiring an additional 159,184 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 111,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,245,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $99.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

