Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $98.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
KFY stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
