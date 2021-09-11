Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Raised to $98.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

KFY stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

