Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives $20.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
A number of research firms recently commented on PINE. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 245,533 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 0.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
