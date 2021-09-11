Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Sells 625,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.60 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $289.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.58.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
