Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Sells 625,000 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $11.60 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $289.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

