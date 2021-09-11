Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $16,610,740.29 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $14,222,267.83.

On Monday, August 2nd, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $14,081,769.45.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 282,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,999 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $115,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

