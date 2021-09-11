Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

