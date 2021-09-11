Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of GSHD opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.67. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.97, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.