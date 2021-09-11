Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Methanex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Methanex by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.