Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $640.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $705.71.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $610.39 and its 200 day moving average is $609.63.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,860 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

