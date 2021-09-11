NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $90.78

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.78, but opened at $86.50. NetEase shares last traded at $86.85, with a volume of 200,202 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after purchasing an additional 53,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.