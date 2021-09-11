Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.90. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 86 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,456 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 978,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

