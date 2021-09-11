Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.90. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 86 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.70.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.