Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $104.72

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $104.72, but opened at $100.85. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $103.16, with a volume of 33,508 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average of $122.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

