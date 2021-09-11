DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $4.00

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $3.69. DouYu International shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 57,664 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,037,000 after purchasing an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,988,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 694,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in DouYu International by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,484,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

