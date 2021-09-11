Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Gap Down to $29.07

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.07, but opened at $28.25. Axalta Coating Systems shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 23,547 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 119,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

