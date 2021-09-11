Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.57. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 699 shares changing hands.

CFFN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

