Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.40 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $117,695.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 148.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,110 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Liberty Global by 12.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

