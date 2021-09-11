Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBT. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Welbilt by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $64,593,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $59,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after buying an additional 2,044,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth $46,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.