BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.39.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $92.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
