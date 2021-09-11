C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.78.

AI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

C3.ai stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -55.58.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $850,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 480,636 shares in the company, valued at $28,492,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,772,347 shares of company stock worth $94,981,553. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

