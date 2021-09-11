JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Prudential from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Prudential has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is 5.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

