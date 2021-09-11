Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE HRL opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

