Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.
NYSE HRL opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,303,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,111,000 after purchasing an additional 991,964 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
About Hormel Foods
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.