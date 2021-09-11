Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMPT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 619,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 3,952.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 614,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 770,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 247,895 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

