Needham & Company LLC Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $421.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.85.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $329.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $336.11 and its 200-day moving average is $294.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.81 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,168.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total transaction of $13,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,413,434 shares of company stock valued at $457,074,149. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Carvana by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth $931,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 27.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Carvana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

