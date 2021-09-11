Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ERJ. HSBC increased their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

