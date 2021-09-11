Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.27.

Shares of BMO opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

