Citigroup Boosts Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target to $19.00

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMRE. lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Costamare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

CMRE stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 3.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Costamare by 6.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 21.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

