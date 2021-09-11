REV Group (NYSE:REVG) PT Lowered to $17.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.19 on Thursday. REV Group has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in REV Group by 353.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

