Credit Suisse Group Raises Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $6.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

NYSE BW opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $562.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 211,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.