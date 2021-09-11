Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMEO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $39.44 on Friday. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

