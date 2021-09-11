Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.79% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,801 shares of company stock worth $9,363,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 83,377 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,999.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 490,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

