Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NCBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.40.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $73.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $720.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $53.23 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

