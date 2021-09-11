Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

