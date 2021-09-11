Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.86. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 over the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

