Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GMAB. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $43,737,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

